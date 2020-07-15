Connie Dockter, 70, passed away unexpectedly July 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Parkway Funeral Home, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. The service livestream will be available on the funeral home website at the time of the service.
Visitation will also be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at Ahola Cemetery, Wing.
Connie was born in Bismarck Sept. 30, 1949, to Russel G. and Anna Mae Folmer and was raised on the family's dairy farm near Wing. She was a big part of the dairy farm, doing her chores each day before and after school. She was also a sister that her brothers and sisters adored.
After graduating from Wing High School and completing courses at Capital Commercial College, she began a life-long career at the corporate offices of Hedahl's Inc. in Bismarck. She felt blessed to have worked with many wonderful people throughout her career and held great respect for the Hedahl family and business.
She married her life's love, Ronald “Doc” Dockter June 26, 1970, and the couple made their home in the Bismarck area, living on acreage east of the city enjoying the countryside and raising horses in their younger years. They enjoyed traveling to Montana, camping, hunting fishing, and raising a big garden for many years. Connie and Doc had a passion for animals and were never without a dog or cat whom they spoiled and gave much love to.
When Doc retired in 2010, Connie followed along shortly thereafter. She took early retirement so they could travel more and enjoy a quieter lifestyle. They were like two peas in a pod, where you'd see one, you'd see the other. They both passed away too soon in life but had the joy of spending much time together after retirement doing the things that made them happy.
Connie is survived by her mother, Anna Mae Gray (Quentin); siblings, Russell E. (Donna), David (Dee) and Pam Geiger (Warren). Connie is also survived by Doc's family, with special mention given to his brother, Jerry, who Doc and Connie had great fondness for. She is also survived my many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Connie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; father, Russel G. Folmer; and sister, Monica Clow.
