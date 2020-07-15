× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connie Dockter, 70, passed away unexpectedly July 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Parkway Funeral Home, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. The service livestream will be available on the funeral home website at the time of the service.

Visitation will also be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Ahola Cemetery, Wing.

Connie was born in Bismarck Sept. 30, 1949, to Russel G. and Anna Mae Folmer and was raised on the family's dairy farm near Wing. She was a big part of the dairy farm, doing her chores each day before and after school. She was also a sister that her brothers and sisters adored.

After graduating from Wing High School and completing courses at Capital Commercial College, she began a life-long career at the corporate offices of Hedahl's Inc. in Bismarck. She felt blessed to have worked with many wonderful people throughout her career and held great respect for the Hedahl family and business.