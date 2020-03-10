Connie Covington

Connie Rhea Covington, 75, Bismarck, passed away March 2, 2020 after a short but valiant fight against cancer. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

She was born on March 13, 1944 in Silver City, N.M. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, N.M. She worked for FHP in Albuquerque, N.M., until she moved to Mandan in 2001. Where she worked for HIT until 2018 when she retired.

She loved to go dancing at the Lonesome Dove and to watch FOX News and talk about politics. She was a very loving, caring, and thoughtful mom, sister, and friend and was always there for them. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Philip Covington, Portland, Ore.; Julie (Mark) Fleck, Mandan; Jason Covington, Portland, Ore.; and Tyler Covington, Portland, Ore.; sisters, Sue (Jim) Borkus, West Plains, Mo.; Sherry Sloan, Carlsbad, N.M.; Debra Thompson, Carlsbad, N.M.; many nieces and nephews and her bird, Chadwick.

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Mary Lou and Wayne Carlson, her granny and granddad Tow.

To share memories of Connie and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

