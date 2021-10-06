Connell, Heinie

Hildegard “Heinie” (Heinert) Connell was born Nov. 6, 1934, on the Heinert family farm north of Taylor to Christ and Beatrice (Kary) Heinert. Heinie grew up and attended country school near the family farm. She moved to Dickinson and lived with her Aunt Monica Tooley during the school year. She graduated from Dickinson High School in 1951 at the age of 16. After high school, Heinie attended and graduated from St. Alexius School of Nursing, Bismarck, in 1954. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over twenty years and then studied for her real estate license and then became a licensed Realtor in 1977. She worked as a Realtor in the Bismarck area for the next 25 years or so.

At age 14, Heinie began her career in healthcare on the Labor and Delivery floor at St. Joseph Hospital in Dickinson. She started St. Alexius School of Nursing in Bismarck at age 16. Upon graduation, she worked as a college nurse at Dickinson State College. It was there that Heinie met her future husband, Fay Connell, when she administered him a vaccination via a “shot” in the rear end. Evidently it was love at first sight, as they were married in September 1956. She continued to work private night duty at St Joe's while working at the college and began having babies. Mom had the first four of her five kids before her fifth wedding anniversary. After Fay finished college at Dickinson State College, the family moved to Gladstone and Heinie worked nights at Richardton Hospital as a Registered Nurse. After five years in Gladstone, the family moved to Hazelton and Heinie began working as Head Nurse at the Linton Hospital just down the road from Hazelton. This was in the late 1960s and it was there that Heinie was instrumental in implementing the new (at the time) Medicare system for the hospital.