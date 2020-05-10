× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conan Magilke, 51, of Lampasas, Texas, passed away May 6, 2020.

A private family Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at Weigel Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Conan Magilke was born to Kenneth and Carol “Susie” Magilke on Dec. 31, 1968. On May 2, 1992, he married the love of his life, Angela Fields.

Conan worked as a heavy equipment operator. His hobbies included restoring old vehicles, attending car shows, tractor rides with his grandkids, going on cruises, playing boardgames, puzzles, crafts, anything that meant being outdoors, and building model cars.

Conan will be deeply missed by his wife, Angela; his children, Cody (Angie) Mosbrucker, Roger (Tricia) Magilke, Stetson (Erica) Magilke, Ty (Rebekah) Magilke, and Mercadey Magilke; grandchildren, Kyle, Cameron, Madison, Haley, Easton, Ryder, Braxdyn, Paiden, Elii, Bryce, Jordyn, Raelynn, and Ashlyn; his father, Kenneth Magilke; brothers, Kenten (Lisa) Magilke, Junior Magilke, Monte (Tammy) Magilke, and Dusty Magilke; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Conan was preceded in death by his mother, Carol “Susie” Magilke; brother, Randal Magilke; and nephew, Nevada Magilke.