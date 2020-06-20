Clinton Neff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clinton Edgar Neff passed away on his 65th wedding anniversary, June 18, 2020, at Augusta Place in Bismarck. He was born on Aug. 25, 1927, and was raised in the McClusky area by his parents, August A. and Amelia (Stroh) Neff. They lived on a farm southwest of McClusky until the farm home burned in 1939, at which time they moved into McClusky. He had two younger sisters, Beatrice and Ilene, and a younger brother, Larry, all who preceded him in death.

Clinton lived in McClusky his entire life, except for the years he served in the military, from 1944-1954. Upon his return to civilian life, he began working for the Soil Conservation Service and remained with them for over thirty years until he retired in 1988. He volunteered at his church and on several boards in the community, as well as serving throughout his life on the McClusky fire department, including a period of time as fire chief.

He married Mary Carpenter, who was a teacher in McClusky, on June 18, 1955. They lived and worked in McClusky where they raised their three sons, Michael (1958), Steven (1960) and Paul (1961). He enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life, and loved to play pinochle, which he was able to do until recently. His kids and grandkids enjoyed these activities with him and will miss him greatly.