Clifford Tokach, 80, Mandan, rose to the Lord on Easter April 12, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck.

Due to the current pandemic, a Mass of Christian burial at Christ the King Catholic Church will be held on a later date.

Cliff was born to Louis and Rose (Wenger) Tokach on Feb. 1, 1940 in Mandan. One of nine siblings Cliff was raised in St. Anthony and graduated from Mandan High in 1957. Upon graduation he joined the ND National Guard and continued his education at BJC and Dickinson State. One of his early accomplishments was completion of the Tokach Cabin in 1960 that held many hunting, fishing, and poker parties with his family and friends.

He met his soulmate Marjorie Hoffart in July 1964 and they were married February 1965 in Rugby. He started his career in October 1965 selling life insurance with Knights of Columbus allowing him to build his vast circle of friends and acquaintances throughout North Dakota. His dedication to work was rewarded with trips for him and Marge allowing them to travel or cruise to many places throughout the world. Raising five boys meant plenty of time hunting, camping, traveling or projects, like moving the wood pile. Upon retirement Cliff could be found at the local coffee shops telling stories, cataloging his family history, or tending to his home, cabin, and grandkids.