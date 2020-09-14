Clifford Mathys

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clifford “Cliff” Alvah Mathys, 40, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Bismarck after a long battle with Autoimmune Enteropathy.

Cliff was born to Mark and Cindy (Breuer) Mathys on Aug. 15, 1980 in Fargo. He spent his childhood in Kabetogama, Minn., then moved to Bismarck in 1994 and graduated from Century High School. He then attended Lake Superior College in Duluth, Minn., and earned his Associates Degree in Fire Technology.

Cliff married his wife, Beverly and they had four children together. Cliff was a master plumber. During his career he worked for H.A. Thompson & Sons and North Dakota Department of Corrections at the State Penitentiary. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outside, fishing, boating and hiking. He enjoyed trips with his children and teaching them new things.

Cliff will be deeply missed by his mother, Cindy Mathys; children, Victoria, Sophia, Evangelina, and Aaron; his siblings, Sasha (Sean) Oveson, Aaron (Anna) Mathys, and Merrilee (Kevin) Dawson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; father, Mark Mathys; and special dog, Willie.

A Memorial Service was held for immediate family. The burial will be in Kabetogama, Minn, at a later date.

On Wednesday the recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.