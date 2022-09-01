Clifferd "Cliff" Wagner

ALEXANDRIA, MN - Clifferd "Cliff" Wagner, 84, Alexandria MN, formerly of Bismarck, ND, transitioned on August 25, 2022, into the arms of his soulmate, Jean (Becker) Wagner along with a grand welcoming committee of family, friends, and grand-pups.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Alexandria, MN with the Rev. Hans Dahl officiating with Military Honors after.

The full obituary and service can be viewed on the Anderson Funeral Home website. Interment was at Ebenfeld Reformed Cemetery in Streeter, ND. Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria, MN.