Cleo Wagner, 88, Garrison, formerly of Douglas, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Garrison Hospital. Private family services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Douglas with Rev. Tammy Hamm officiating. Burial will be held immediately following funeral services at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Douglas.
Cleo Rachel Wagner was born Dec. 10, 1931 in Douglas to Glen and Nora (Chilson) Larson. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1949. She married Elmer Wagner in Douglas on Dec. 10, 1950. Together, they grain farmed and ran a dairy operation for over 40 years.
Cleo was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church with the ladies' aid and served as Sunday school superintendent. She was on the McLean-Mercer Library Board and the Dickens Festival Committee. She was also a member of Crystal Lake Homemakers, Douglas Nifty Fifties and volunteered at the library in Garrison. She assessed for many years in area townships and cities. Cleo shared her gift of music, singing for many funerals and weddings over the years.
Cleo was an avid reader, gardener, quilter, painter and auction sale collector of elephants, dishes and all things pretty. She enjoyed babysitting the grands, was a great Daniel O'Donnell fan and basketball fan. She was especially dedicated to attending her grandchildren's games and cheering them on! Cleo was an excellent cook and baker. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend and she was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cleo is survived by four sons and their spouses, Jim and Darlene, Pueblo West, Colo., Leigh and Michelle, Garrison, Doug and Diane, Des Lacs, and Mark and Rochel, Bismarck; grandchildren, Jamison (Sara), Alicia, Jeremy (Tara), Jason (Shayler), Matthew (Jill), Lindsey (Brian) Marquardt, Landon, Michael (Elizabeth), Jacob (Miranda), and Jared (Laura); great-grandchildren, Noah, Isabella, Clayre, Ella, Ashleigh, Cash, Cleo, Ruben Marquardt, Darlene Marquardt, Bennett, Reyah, William, Cecelia, and Walter; brothers, Gail (Gloria) Larson, Ivan (Arthleen) Larson; and sisters, Joan Varty and Mary Wagner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, parents, Glen and Nora, sister, Myra (husband Tom) Trotter, sister-in-law, Saundra Larson, brothers-in-law, Virgil Wagner, Gerald Wagner, Donald Wagner, father-in-law, Jacob Wagner, mother-in-law, Martha Wagner. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.