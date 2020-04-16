× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cleo Wagner, 88, Garrison, formerly of Douglas, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Garrison Hospital. Private family services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Douglas with Rev. Tammy Hamm officiating. Burial will be held immediately following funeral services at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Douglas.

Cleo Rachel Wagner was born Dec. 10, 1931 in Douglas to Glen and Nora (Chilson) Larson. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1949. She married Elmer Wagner in Douglas on Dec. 10, 1950. Together, they grain farmed and ran a dairy operation for over 40 years.

Cleo was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church with the ladies' aid and served as Sunday school superintendent. She was on the McLean-Mercer Library Board and the Dickens Festival Committee. She was also a member of Crystal Lake Homemakers, Douglas Nifty Fifties and volunteered at the library in Garrison. She assessed for many years in area townships and cities. Cleo shared her gift of music, singing for many funerals and weddings over the years.