Clementine Hoff, 96, of Bismarck, passed away June 2, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as officiant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Clementine will be deeply missed by her children, Jerome (Nicolette), Mandan, Wayne (Lorelei), Florida, Glenn (Kathy), Westminster, Colo., Norman (Cynthia), Spokane, Wash., Mark (Mary), Alexandria, Minn., Gregg, Denver, Colo., Karen (Michael) Laage, Boulder, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Mosbrucker, Bismarck, Irene Miller, Mandan, Clara Ferderer, Mandan, and Lorraine Hoffman, Bismarck.

Clementine was preceded in death by her husband, Math Hoff; two sisters, Lucille Hoffman and Eleanore; granddaughter, Melanie Broeckel; two infant daughter; and an infant grandson.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Jun 6
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
11:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
505 10th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
