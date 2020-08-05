× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clayton Offerdahl, 90, Dickinson, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Sanford Health Bismarck. Due to our current situation, Clayton's funeral service will be an immediate family service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Dickinson, with Rev. Janel Kolar officiating.

Interment will take place at the Dickinson Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Dickinson American Legion Post 3 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.

Clayton Offerdahl was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Fordville, the son of John and Carrie Marie (Olson) Offerdahl. He was baptized and confirmed in Fordville. We remember Clayton as a humble, kind, hardworking man. He loved and cherished his family above all else. He was always putting others before himself.

Clayton honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he received the Purple Heart. After returning from the military he met the love of his life Emma (Pierson) Iverson along with her four children, Diane, Rodney, Linda and Susan. After their marriage in 1963 they were blessed with their daughter, Theresa.