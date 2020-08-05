Clayton Offerdahl, 90, Dickinson, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Sanford Health Bismarck. Due to our current situation, Clayton's funeral service will be an immediate family service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Dickinson, with Rev. Janel Kolar officiating.
Interment will take place at the Dickinson Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Dickinson American Legion Post 3 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
Clayton Offerdahl was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Fordville, the son of John and Carrie Marie (Olson) Offerdahl. He was baptized and confirmed in Fordville. We remember Clayton as a humble, kind, hardworking man. He loved and cherished his family above all else. He was always putting others before himself.
Clayton honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he received the Purple Heart. After returning from the military he met the love of his life Emma (Pierson) Iverson along with her four children, Diane, Rodney, Linda and Susan. After their marriage in 1963 they were blessed with their daughter, Theresa.
For nearly 30 years Clayton drove truck for Koch Industries. After leaving Koch, he worked for his daughter Theresa and son-in-law Russ at Dakota Production Services for 12 years until his retirement at 78. Clayton was an avid Minnesota Twins fan, he was even able to attend a game at Target Field in 2013. He loved to fish, especially when he was able to take his grandchildren. Then he loved to play cards with family, especially pinochle. He enjoyed reminiscing of the olden days about his years in the oilfield when Russ took him on drives through the oil patch.
He was a church council member at the First Congregational Church, a member of the VFW, Eagles Club and St. Anthony's Club. He enjoyed spending time working in his yard and taking care of the church yard. Clayton also attended Korean Conflict reunions.
Clayton's grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember being greeted by his loving smile and warm hugs. He was a wonderful grandpa. When visiting grandpa you could always count on being treated to his delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies.
He will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, wonderful grandpa and father. Clayton is survived by his wife of 57 years, Emma; daughters, Diane Amsterberg, Bismarck; and Theresa (Russ) Steier, Dickinson; son-in-law, Curt Kuntz, Dickinson; grandchildren, Darin Amsterberg, Joshua (Jennifer) Kuntz, Jeremy (Hollie) Kuntz, Ryan (Heidi) Amsterberg, Corey (Mya) Kuntz, Christopher Kuntz, Brandan (Jessica) Steier, Jamie Iverson, McKenzie (significant other, Jake) Steier, Dustin Iverson and Kylee Iverson; step-grandchildren, Jeffery Beckman, Joshua (Jenn) Beckman and Derek Beckman; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Brody Amsterberg, Conner, Briella and Emmilia Steier, Cami, Jayden, Chloe, Jax, Katie and Alex Kuntz; step-great-grandchildren, Alek, Draven, Jude, Jamison Beckman and Tyus Praus; special niece, Karen (Jim) Brower; and sister-in-law, Carol Offerdahl.
He was preceded in death by his children, Linda and Rodney Iverson and Susan Kuntz; granddaughter, Brittany Steier; son-in-law, Alan Amsterberg; sisters, Ardella Boman and Jeanette Troftgruben; brothers, James, Harvey and Neil. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
