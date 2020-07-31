Clayton Maloney, Mandan, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Clayton was born June 11, 1958, in Minot, the son of Charles and Wilma (Baker) Maloney. He grew up in Minot and graduated from Minot High School. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1977 until 1983. Following his time in the coast guard, he returned to Minot and worked at various jobs before moving to Bismarck in 1992. Clayton worked for the City of Mandan and retired this past June.
On Jan. 4, 2020, he married Kasey Reich. Clayton enjoyed riding horses and Harley's, tinkering on motors and visiting with friends.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Kasey; and son, Dontae.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
To share memories of Clayton and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.