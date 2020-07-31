Clayton Maloney

Clayton was born June 11, 1958, in Minot, the son of Charles and Wilma (Baker) Maloney. He grew up in Minot and graduated from Minot High School. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1977 until 1983. Following his time in the coast guard, he returned to Minot and worked at various jobs before moving to Bismarck in 1992. Clayton worked for the City of Mandan and retired this past June.