Claudine Knatterud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claudine E'lois Knatterud, 81, Bismarck, passed away April 10, 2020. Services and burial will be held at a later date.

Claudine was born on June 7, 1938, on the family farm – Isabel township in Esmond. She attended eight grades at the Isabel County school and then attended and graduated in 1956 from BCATS in Maddock. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. in the fall of 1956 and completed a two-year secretarial/bookkeeping course. In 1958 she was employed as a bookkeeper for the Fargo Clinic Pharmacy. She then worked for a year for Merchants National Bank in Fargo. After her children were older, she spent twelve years working as a receptionist for U.S. Bank in Bismarck and then another six years working part-time for the North Dakota State Tax Department.

Claudine married Neil Knatterud on Sept. 6, 1959, and together they raised two daughters, Mary Ellen and Heidi Marie. She was a military wife for four years. Claudine was also a long-time active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

She enjoyed reading and music and was an avid scrapbooker. She created many family and friends scrapbooks, including a special one for each of her children and grandchildren with highlights and important milestones in their lives.