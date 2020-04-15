Claudine Knatterud

Claudine E'lois Knatterud, 81, Bismarck, passed away April 10, 2020. Services and burial will be held at a later date.
Claudine was born on June 7, 1938, on the family farm – Isabel township in Esmond. She attended eight grades at the Isabel County school and then attended and graduated in 1956 from BCATS in Maddock. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. in the fall of 1956 and completed a two-year secretarial/bookkeeping course. In 1958 she was employed as a bookkeeper for the Fargo Clinic Pharmacy. She then worked for a year for Merchants National Bank in Fargo. After her children were older, she spent twelve years working as a receptionist for U.S. Bank in Bismarck and then another six years working part-time for the North Dakota State Tax Department.
Claudine married Neil Knatterud on Sept. 6, 1959, and together they raised two daughters, Mary Ellen and Heidi Marie. She was a military wife for four years. Claudine was also a long-time active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck.
She enjoyed reading and music and was an avid scrapbooker. She created many family and friends scrapbooks, including a special one for each of her children and grandchildren with highlights and important milestones in their lives.
Claudine is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Ellen and Rick Price, College Station, Texas; and Heidi Marie and Perry Thom, Minneapolis, Minn.; her granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Bethany (Erik) Weiler, Brittany (Josh) Polk, Bretlynn (Justin) Stark, and Anna Thom; seven great-grandchildren; her two brothers Edward and Aaron Woyen; and a number of other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Neil; her mother and father-in-law, two sisters-in-law; and son-in-law, Dennis Pickard.
Please go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Claudine and sign the online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the American Heart Association. www.heart.org. Click on Make a Memorial Gift. Acknowledgment cards can be sent to Mary Price or Heidi Thom.
