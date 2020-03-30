Claudia Riedinger, 73, Bismarck, passed away, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, after a long fought battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Claudia was born in Hettinger on June 5, 1946 to Vincent and Doris (Jones) Surrell. She graduated from Hettinger High School in 1964. After graduating she moved to Bismarck. In 1965 she moved to Jamestown, where she met Bill Riedinger; they were married in Jamestown in 1966 and soon moved back to Bismarck and started a family.

Claudia worked several jobs before being hired at Melroe-Bismarck, where she was employed for 25 years; she retired from there in 2007.

Claudia leaves behind her husband, Bill, of 54 years, two daughters Lorrie Strauch (Mike) and Claudine Riedinger both of New York, a son Todd Riedinger (Cheryl) of Grand Forks. Three grandchildren, Brittney Riedinger from Minneapolis, Minn., Tanner Murphey from Champaign, Ill., and Ryan Jevning from Grand Forks; Four sisters, Coleen (Dan) Schmidt, Rapid City, S.D., Cleo Klein of New England, LaVonne (Steve) Wold, Lead, S.D., Linda (Wayne) Sebunia Aurora, Minn. and one brother, Larry (JoAnn) from Spearfish, S.D.

She was proceeded in death by her mom and dad, both sets of grandparents, one niece, Sandi Esquivel, and one nephew, Travis Sebunia.

Further arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

