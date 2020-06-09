Claudia Bernhardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claudia Ann Harsche-Bernhardt peacefully passed on the morning of June 7, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. She valiantly fought with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) with grace, resilience, and a ferocious heart. A private graveside service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Claudia was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Flasher, to John and Tillie Harsche. Claudia loved with every cell of her being. Her legacy of teaching her children about resilience and uncompromising love is a lasting lesson that we are forever grateful for. She was surrounded by her devoted family as they sent her onto her eternal resting spot next to the love of her life, Rich Bernhardt. Rich would be waiting with that incredible smile and a big hug to take her home. Their love story is one that will be told for many generations.

Rich and Claudia were high school sweethearts and he enlisted into the Navy during the Vietnam War. They lost touch and Claudia married Anthony Bachmeier and had two children, Cynthia (Greg) Renee Hilfman, Topanga, Calif., and John (Carrie) David Bachmeier, Dallas, Texas. Claudia was stepmother to Scott (Ruth) Bachmeier, Madison, Wis.