Claudia Bernhardt

Claudia Ann Harsche-Bernhardt peacefully passed on the morning of June 7, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. She valiantly fought with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) with grace, resilience, and a ferocious heart. A private graveside service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
Claudia was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Flasher, to John and Tillie Harsche. Claudia loved with every cell of her being. Her legacy of teaching her children about resilience and uncompromising love is a lasting lesson that we are forever grateful for. She was surrounded by her devoted family as they sent her onto her eternal resting spot next to the love of her life, Rich Bernhardt. Rich would be waiting with that incredible smile and a big hug to take her home. Their love story is one that will be told for many generations.
Rich and Claudia were high school sweethearts and he enlisted into the Navy during the Vietnam War. They lost touch and Claudia married Anthony Bachmeier and had two children, Cynthia (Greg) Renee Hilfman, Topanga, Calif., and John (Carrie) David Bachmeier, Dallas, Texas. Claudia was stepmother to Scott (Ruth) Bachmeier, Madison, Wis.
In 2001, Claudia was back in North Dakota and went with sister Marie and girlfriend Vallie to a Bernhardt family gathering and serendipity was in full effect. Claudia and Rich reunited, and he courted her sweetly back to Coastal Oregon where they were blissfully married Feb. 7, 2011. Rich unfortunately predeceased Claudia on Dec. 31, 2017.
Claudia is survived by her three children, Cindi, John and Scott; grandchildren, Michael Bruning (Dominique Vera-Bruning), Los Angeles, Calif., Heidi Bachmeier, Madison, Wis., and Jake Newby, Las Vegas, Nev.; siblings, Bert Harsche, Bismarck, Dick and Madi Harsche, Bismarck, Mike and Florence Harsche, Bismarck, Dave and Deb Harsche, Killdeer, Lee and Lori Harsche, Bismarck, and Marie and Jim Schafer, Fort Myers, Fla. She was a proud aunt to many cousins, but was especially close and served as Godmother to Trudy Schafer, San Francisco, Calif.
To share memories of Claudia and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
