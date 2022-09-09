 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BISMARCK - Claudia Bachmeier, 69, Bismarck passed away on September 5, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM, Wednesday, September 14 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7PM Tuesday, September 13 with a prayer service starting at 5PM at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

To share memories of Claudia, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook visit, www.parkwayfuneral.com.

