Claude Rohrich

Zeeland - Mass of Christian burial for Claude Rohrich, 93, of Zeeland will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Zeeland. Rev. Fr. Wenceslaus Katanga will officiate. The video of Claude's service will be available after the service at www.Carlsenfh.com under his obituary.

Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

There will be a rosary and liturgical wake at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Claude died Sept. 15, 2020 at Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen.

Claude Rohrich, son of Joe K. and Mary (Senger) Rohrich was born Oct. 11, 1926 near Strasburg in Emmons County. He grew up east of Linton where he attended country school. After receiving his education, he farmed with his father.