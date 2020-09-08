Claribel Rachel Misslin

She had her appendix out while still in high school and during this experience a nurse gave her a back rub and that determined her career path. She stated she knew then what she wanted to do with her life — she wanted to do for others what that nurse had done for her. Consequently upon graduation, she left Glenwood City for St. Paul where she attended St. Joe's School of Nursing. It was there that she met a young student from the University of St. Thomas who had his gall bladder removed. She told her nursing student friends that night that she was going to marry him, and so she did. She also served as a Navy Cadet nurse for a period after her graduation from nurses training.