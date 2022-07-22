 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarence Wilhelm "Clancy" Goll

Clarence Wilhelm "Clancy" Goll

Clarence Wilhelm "Clancy" Goll, 94, passed away on July 14, 2022, after a long battle with Cancer. He was preceded in death by both parents, his first wife, two sons, two brothers and a sister.

He leaves behind his wife, Marjorie; two sons: Larry (Barb), Dennis (Trula); two step-children: Chris Snedeker (Cheryl) and Michelle Davis; a sister, Goldi Siemens; 25 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held Saturday July 23, 2022, at 10:30 am at the 48th Street Christian Church, 28th St and Central Ave, Billings MT. Burial will be in Havre MT on July 25, 2022, at 11:30.

For full obituary and to share condolences please visit us a Dahlfuneralchapel.com

