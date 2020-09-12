Clarence Schmidt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarence Joseph Schmidt, 84, Bismarck, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

Clarence Joseph (C.J.) Schmidt was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Napoleon. He was the second child of Joseph G and Margaret (Richter) Schmidt and grew up on the family farm south of Menoken.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a rosaryrayer service will begin at 7 p.m. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

He was proud to attend Telfer Township School through eighth grade; fondly known as the University of Telfer (UOT) to his grandchildren. C.J. went on to graduate from St. Mary's Central High School in 1955.

C.J. married Rosemary (Rosie) Elter May 27, 1957. They loved to dance and spend cherished time with their family.

C.J. was employed by the Monroe Calculating Co. for 10 years followed by a 32-year career with the Xerox Corporation. He strongly believed in the value of hard work — a quality that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He retired from Xerox as a Field Service Manager in 1997.