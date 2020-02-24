Clarence Fleck

Clarence J. Fleck, 79, Mandan, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at CHI-St. Alexius Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after suffering from a stroke.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Clarence was born on Jan. 23, 1941 on the family farm in rural Morton County to Joseph J. and Philomena (Schmidt) Fleck. He attended school at rural Copenhagen #3 and received his eighth grade diploma.
In 1961, Clarence met the love of his life, Adeline Geiss, at a dance at the Junction Inn and were married on Sept. 24, 1962 in Solen. They moved to the family farm and farmed with his parents. He was also a field man for ASCS, drove bus for the Flasher Public School, and worked at TSC and Prairie Knights Casino.
Clarence was active in his community. He was a church trustee, served on the Flasher School Board and the Mandan Elevator Board, member of the Flasher Knights of Columbus, Mandan Moose, and St. Anthony Verein.
Clarence loved his family. His six girls were his treasures and his grandchildren had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed having company and playing cards, especially Pinochle.
Clarence will be deeply missed by his wife, Adeline; six daughters, Shelly (Jerry) Wieland, Sheryl (Dave) Stepanek, Shanna (Mike) Kuhn, Stacie (Tim) Merkel, Salena (Jay) Gullickson, and Sonya Schumacher; 14 grandchildren, Brittney (Jay) Juergens, Aaron Stepanek, Gregory Kuhn (Cassie Kautzman), Travis Kuhn, Rachel Merkel, Levon Merkel, Shaina (Travis) Schell, Ashton (Cody) Daniel, Haley Gullickson, Evan Gullickson, Ethan Gullickson, Chozey Schumacher, Mallory Schumacher, and Trypp Schumacher; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Audrey Juergens; two brothers, Alphonse (Maggie) Fleck and Michael (Nancy) Fleck; seven sisters, Marlene (Kenny) Brilz, Rose (Jack) Schutt, Ilene (Bob) Meyer, Sally (Wayne) Geiss, Kathy (Don) Erhardt, Veronica (Dennis) Erhardt, Betty (Bob) Thompson; sister-in-law, Marlene Fleck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe and Mary Koch, Gloria Geiss, and Paul and Sheli Geiss; many nieces and nephews; and special uncles and aunts, Clemens and Anne Fleck, and John and Sharon Schmidt
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Philomena Fleck; his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Julia Geiss; grandparents, John and Veronica Fleck and Michael and Rosa Schmidt; brother, Edward Fleck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin Geiss, Edward and Marlene Barnhardt; nephews, Danny Fleck, Wayne Geiss Jr., Russ Erhardt, and Jacob Barnhardt; nieces, Shawn Walberg and Lori Jean Meyer.
