Clarence Fleck

Clarence will be deeply missed by his wife, Adeline; six daughters, Shelly (Jerry) Wieland, Sheryl (Dave) Stepanek, Shanna (Mike) Kuhn, Stacie (Tim) Merkel, Salena (Jay) Gullickson, and Sonya Schumacher; 14 grandchildren, Brittney (Jay) Juergens, Aaron Stepanek, Gregory Kuhn (Cassie Kautzman), Travis Kuhn, Rachel Merkel, Levon Merkel, Shaina (Travis) Schell, Ashton (Cody) Daniel, Haley Gullickson, Evan Gullickson, Ethan Gullickson, Chozey Schumacher, Mallory Schumacher, and Trypp Schumacher; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Audrey Juergens; two brothers, Alphonse (Maggie) Fleck and Michael (Nancy) Fleck; seven sisters, Marlene (Kenny) Brilz, Rose (Jack) Schutt, Ilene (Bob) Meyer, Sally (Wayne) Geiss, Kathy (Don) Erhardt, Veronica (Dennis) Erhardt, Betty (Bob) Thompson; sister-in-law, Marlene Fleck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe and Mary Koch, Gloria Geiss, and Paul and Sheli Geiss; many nieces and nephews; and special uncles and aunts, Clemens and Anne Fleck, and John and Sharon Schmidt

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Philomena Fleck; his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Julia Geiss; grandparents, John and Veronica Fleck and Michael and Rosa Schmidt; brother, Edward Fleck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin Geiss, Edward and Marlene Barnhardt; nephews, Danny Fleck, Wayne Geiss Jr., Russ Erhardt, and Jacob Barnhardt; nieces, Shawn Walberg and Lori Jean Meyer.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.