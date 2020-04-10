Clarence Elder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A cowboy rode away.” Clarence “Curly” Elder, 84, Hebron, passed away April 6, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

In accordance with Curly's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Curly was born Aug. 6, 1935 to Kenneth and Lydia (Huber) Elder. He married Sylvia Nichols on Nov. 1, 1959 in Tempe, Texas.

Curly is survived by his wife, Sylvia, Hebron; son, Shawn Elder, St. Louis Park, Minn.; and brother, Gary L. (Paulette) Elder, Hebron.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lydia Elder; daughter, Nickie Steckler; brother, Alfred Elder; and sisters, Arlene Standing, Isabel Rebel.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home and Crematory – Hebron

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence "Curly" Elder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.