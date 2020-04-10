Clarence Elder

“A cowboy rode away.” Clarence “Curly” Elder, 84, Hebron, passed away April 6, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

In accordance with Curly's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Curly was born Aug. 6, 1935 to Kenneth and Lydia (Huber) Elder. He married Sylvia Nichols on Nov. 1, 1959 in Tempe, Texas.

Curly is survived by his wife, Sylvia, Hebron; son, Shawn Elder, St. Louis Park, Minn.; and brother, Gary L. (Paulette) Elder, Hebron.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lydia Elder; daughter, Nickie Steckler; brother, Alfred Elder; and sisters, Arlene Standing, Isabel Rebel.

