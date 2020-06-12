× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clara Silvernagel, 98, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020, at the Strasburg Care Center. Clara was born Aug. 31, 1921, in Strasburg, to Anton and Magdalena Baumgartner. She was the fifth of thirteen children.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church.

She married Felix Silvernagel on April 27, 1940. Their journey together began with eight children to follow, eventually settling in Strasburg. Raising a large family on the farm came with it's ups and downs but Clara always made the best of it. No matter the circumstances, she was always there for her family and friends. Clara and Felix were known for feeding anyone that came to the farm a good home cooked meal. He always said, “come on in, if your hungry, Clara will feed you.”

Clara enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family. Growing up there was always one thing. You could count on, that was having a fresh baked cake, at the end of each day.