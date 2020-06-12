Clara Silvernagel, 98, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020, at the Strasburg Care Center. Clara was born Aug. 31, 1921, in Strasburg, to Anton and Magdalena Baumgartner. She was the fifth of thirteen children.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church.
She married Felix Silvernagel on April 27, 1940. Their journey together began with eight children to follow, eventually settling in Strasburg. Raising a large family on the farm came with it's ups and downs but Clara always made the best of it. No matter the circumstances, she was always there for her family and friends. Clara and Felix were known for feeding anyone that came to the farm a good home cooked meal. He always said, “come on in, if your hungry, Clara will feed you.”
Clara enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family. Growing up there was always one thing. You could count on, that was having a fresh baked cake, at the end of each day.
Her true passion was fashion and her love for clothes, especially in purple. Her favorite place to wear stylish clothes was on the dance floor. You never saw Felix and Clara sitting down at a wedding because they spent the entire evening dancing. They even attended polka fest and went to square dance events.
Many of us will remember Clara at Christmas, this was unquestionably her favorite holiday of the year. It was the only time that the dinner dishes were not done after dinner, they were done after the gifts were opened. It was a running joke in the family, Christmas is about Grandma and she opens the first present!
She is truly an inspiration to us all as shown through her strong faith and her great desire to live each and every day to the fullest. She has left family and friends with many great memories and her witty sense of humor will be sorely missed. Clara will now join her soul mate Felix, where they will dance together once again.
Clara is survived by her children, Yvonne Silvernagel, Milwaukie, Ore., Vivian Silvernagel, Linton, Paul (Darlene) Silvernagel, Sun Lakes, Ariz., Richard (Jeanne) Silvernagel, Linton, Kenneth (Karen) Silvernagel, Glencoa, Minn., Darnell (Jolene) Silvernagel, Strasburg, Evelyn (Don) Silvernagel, Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Marie Silvernagel, Plymouth, Minn.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Silvernagel; son, Lester Silvernagel; grandson, Eric Cederholm; six sisters; and five brothers.
