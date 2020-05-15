× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clara Mertz, 100, Wing, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Missouri Slope, Bismarck. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Wing Cemetery, Wing.

She lived in Wing the majority of her life until 2018 when she fell down and was moved to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.

Clara was born on March 12, 1919 to Thomas and Karoline (Dewald) Mertz at their homestead near Goodrich.

She worked as a housekeeper and caretaker most of her life, first at Grafton, followed by Wilton and MSLCC nursing homes. Clara loved laughing and having fun with friends and family. She was known for her feisty attitude and her love for plants, birds and butterflies.

Clara is survived by her sister, Verna Eckholm, Orlanda, Fla.

Preceding her in death are sisters, Tillie Fried and Olga Wainio.

