BISMARCK - Clara Marie Bures, 107, Bismarck, formerly Flasher, ND, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at a local care center. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, with Rev. Bethany Haberstroh officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior. Burial will be in Fairhill Cemetery, Flasher at a later date. There will be no viewing, as cremation has taken place.

Clara was born September 8, 1914, near Flasher to John and Marie (Ziska) Toman. She was raised and educated in the Flasher area. She married Louis Bures and together they had three children. Her life revolved around her home and family. As a loving stay-at-home mother, Clara enjoyed bowling, crocheting, solving crossword puzzles, playing card games and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children Marlene Keeling, Carole Ostafin, and Darryl (Ona) Bures; her grandchildren Renee (Brad) Erickson, Ronda (James) Easterwood, Wendy (Terry) Weigand, Blaine (Jamie) Ostafin, Jesse Richards, Dustin (Brandi) Bures; her great-grandchildren Brandon (Kelly) and Brian Erickson, Cody (Rebecca) and Chad Delbridge, Brittany and Kyle Creek, Keiley, Lucas, Michael, and Nicholas Bures; her great-great-grandchildren Audrey and Oliver Delbridge; and her special friend Bunny Malm.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, seven brothers, one sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.