Clara Lacher

Clara (Schumacher) Lacher, 89, of Bismarck, died at St Vincent's Care Center on July 24, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29 at The Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck with Reverend Mark Aune as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary and Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home.
Clara was born March 30, 1931, to Paul and Christine Schumacher and raised on a farm near Zeeland. She was the oldest of nine siblings. On Oct. 11, 1949, she married Eugene E. Lacher in Zeeland. They began their married life on a farm west of Venturia and, after five years, they moved to Bismarck. Along with raising six children, Clara worked outside the home with most of her career at St. Alexius Hospital as a Nurse
Aide in the maternity nursery and later, until retirement, as a Darkroom Technician in the Radiology Department.
Throughout her life, Clara enjoyed creative hobbies, starting with sewing, which was borne out of necessity to sew clothes for her children. She also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and ceramics. She was an avid card enthusiast and frequently hosted friends at her home for games of pinochle, bridge and bunco. She was a great German cook and a master kuchen-maker, always taking the lead to make kuchen for family weddings.
Her "retired" years included spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., going on senior bus trips, volunteering at Corpus Christi Catholic Church and watching her grandchildren grow up to become beautiful adults.
She is survived by her children – Duane (Renee) Lacher, Bonnie (Jeff) Reis, Rita (Dave) Lewis, Paulette Lacher, Kevin (Brenda) Lacher and Michael (Stephanie) Lacher. Grandchildren – Joshua Lacher; Jodey, Mikayla, and Jon Reis; Jennifer (Lacher) and Jon Peterson; Hailey Lacher; Kate and Michael Berg. Great-grandchildren – Britta and Orrin Peterson; Keira and Kenzie Reis; Siblings – sister, Ann Houn; and brothers Leo, Bill, and Jim Schumacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene and infant granddaughter, Marie Reis; her parents; brothers Ray, Tony, Tom, and sister Doris.
