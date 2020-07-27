Clara Lacher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clara (Schumacher) Lacher, 89, of Bismarck, died at St Vincent's Care Center on July 24, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29 at The Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck with Reverend Mark Aune as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary and Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Clara was born March 30, 1931, to Paul and Christine Schumacher and raised on a farm near Zeeland. She was the oldest of nine siblings. On Oct. 11, 1949, she married Eugene E. Lacher in Zeeland. They began their married life on a farm west of Venturia and, after five years, they moved to Bismarck. Along with raising six children, Clara worked outside the home with most of her career at St. Alexius Hospital as a Nurse

Aide in the maternity nursery and later, until retirement, as a Darkroom Technician in the Radiology Department.