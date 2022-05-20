GARRISON - Claire Hodges Fitzgerald, age 70 of Garrison, ND passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND after a short illness.

Claire was born June 20, 1951, in Minot, ND to the late Wilmer and Hazel (Page) Hodges. She graduated from Garrison High School and then from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics and a Master of Science degree in School Counseling.

She married Tom Fitzgerald on June 27, 1980. They made their home together and raised their two daughters in Washburn, ND. Claire was a tremendous cook, and she loved to entertain. As far as she was concerned, "the more, the merrier!" Claire loved spending time with her girls and took them on lots of road trips and other adventures during their childhood. She was thrilled to become a grandmother to her namesake, Eleanor Claire, in November 2020.

Claire was a teacher and counselor in many schools across western North Dakota, including White Shield, Max, Carson, New Leipzig, Halliday, Stanton, Wilton, and Turtle Lake. She retired from public education after several years as the K-12 counselor at Washburn Public School, and then became the Career Development Director for the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education. Claire and Tom retired together in 2011 in a celebration that will be forever remembered as "Fitzapalooza," and moved out to Lake Sakakawea near Garrison, ND. Claire enjoyed her work for the state and loved retirement at the lake, but always missed the kids.

Claire was an active member of the Washburn and Garrison communities. She liked to play golf and enjoyed spending time with her Garrison golf ladies. Claire loved to play cards, and always enjoyed playing pinochle with the "Queens of Cool." She was a long-time board member for the Washburn Area Dollars for Scholars and was a Friends of the Garrison Library member.

Claire is survived by her husband Tom of Garrison, ND; daughters Erin (Mike) Dobozy of Arlington, VA and Aimee Fitzgerald of Falls Church, VA; and granddaughter Eleanor (Ellie) Claire Dobozy. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harvey Hodges and Mike Hodges, and sister Norma Gieszler. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. Friends may call at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Garrison, ND at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be sent to Garrison Dollars for Scholars.

To sign the online register go to www.garrisonthompson.com.

To view a livestream of the service go to www.facebook.com/garrisonthompsonfh/