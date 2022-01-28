Clair "Bill" Cudworth

Clair "Bill" W. Cudworth, 79, Bismarck, passed away January 25 surrounded by his loved ones.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Services, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Bill was born in 1942 in New Rockford, N.D. He grew up on the family farm playing with his siblings and exploring the countryside. Bill graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon, Wash., then obtained a B.S. in economics and an M.S. in agricultural economics at NDSU.

He was living in Bismarck when he met his next-door neighbor, Becky, a widow with two young children, Tracy and Greg. Bill and Becky went on to marry and have two more children, Leslie and Jesse. Over the years, they were blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bill was passionate about his career. He worked for the N.D. Office of State Tax Commissioner for ten years assessing the fiscal effects of proposed tax legislation. Bill then accepted a position with Basin Electric Power Cooperative. He so enjoyed his work and the friendships he made there, that he stayed for 27 years, retiring as a senior forecast analyst. Bill also volunteered with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years, sharing his knowledge of boating and water safety.

Bill was warm, humble, and devoted to his family while always staying a kid at heart. He was musically gifted and played the accordion, organ, and the drums. A day on the Missouri River with his family and dog was the perfect day. Bill and Becky retired on the same day and enjoyed traveling in their golden years. Bill's final journey was a brave battle with Alzheimer‘s. In his last months, he spent endless hours listening to his favorite rock and roll bands and enjoying a lifetime's worth of family photos.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Becky Cudworth; daughters, Tracy (Derrick) Lindemann, Leslie (Andrew) Marsh, and Jesse (Dev) Barua; son, Greg Horne; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Marlys (Merle) Hanson and Marjorie (Joseph) Anderson; brothers, Glenn (Judy) Cudworth and Douglas Cudworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, Leone and Clair Cudworth, and brother-in-law Joseph.

The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in Bill's name, in lieu of flowers.

