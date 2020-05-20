Lucinda “Cindy” Blegen, 69, Garrison, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. A rosary will be said 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Garrison.
Immediately following graveside services there will be a celebration of Cindy's life at Hunter's Bar and Grill, 53 1st St NE, Garrison.
Cindy was born July 4, 1950 in Minot to Ed and Lucille (Mauer) Evans, the fourth of six children. She grew up in Parshall where she helped on the farm and went to school, graduating from Parshall High School in 1968. Even while growing up Cindy was a hard worker, always willing to help with farm chores and taking care of her younger siblings.
Following graduation, Cindy moved to Washington state to pursue her degree as a licensed practical nurse. In 1969 she had a daughter, BJ. In 1973 Cindy married Joe Blegen in Reno, Nev.
After earning her degree she moved back to North Dakota and helped her family's store in Plaza and at the New Town nursing home. She later began her long tenure at the Parshall nursing home. Cindy also worked at Trinity Homes in Minot for several years before she and Joe moved to Garrison where she worked at the Benedictine Living Center until her retirement. Following her retirement, she had “the best job ever!” helping raise the youngest of her five grandchildren.
Cindy was and fun loving and kindhearted person. She loved to laugh and visit with family and friends.
She was immensely proud of her accomplishments in life. Earning her degree and her career as an LPN, as well raising her daughter BJ and “adopted” daughter Amanda and of course her five grandchildren, Jordain, Carson, Julian, Carleigh, and Taylor.
Cindy is survived by her daughters, BJ (James) Behles, Garrison, Amanda (Tom) Vermeesch, Ft. Meyers, Fla.; grandchildren, Jordain Behles, Carson, Julian, and Carleigh Anderson, and Taylor Vermeesch; siblings, Eunice Drell, JoAnn Lagge, Mark (Ginny) Evans, and Clarine (Dave) Doeling; sister-in-law, Peggy Evans and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe, brother, Joel Evans, brothers-in-law, Lash Drell and Ronald Lagge.
To sign the online register go to www.garrisonthompson.com.
