× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucinda “Cindy” Blegen, 69, Garrison, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. A rosary will be said 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Garrison.

Immediately following graveside services there will be a celebration of Cindy's life at Hunter's Bar and Grill, 53 1st St NE, Garrison.

Cindy was born July 4, 1950 in Minot to Ed and Lucille (Mauer) Evans, the fourth of six children. She grew up in Parshall where she helped on the farm and went to school, graduating from Parshall High School in 1968. Even while growing up Cindy was a hard worker, always willing to help with farm chores and taking care of her younger siblings.

Following graduation, Cindy moved to Washington state to pursue her degree as a licensed practical nurse. In 1969 she had a daughter, BJ. In 1973 Cindy married Joe Blegen in Reno, Nev.