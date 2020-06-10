Cindra Hoiland

Cindra Hoiland

{{featured_button_text}}
Cindra Hoiland

Celebrating the Life of Cindra Hoiland.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, with a remembrance service at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Minot.

Memorials are preferred to First Baptist Church in Minot.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.

Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindra Hoiland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News