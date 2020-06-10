× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrating the Life of Cindra Hoiland.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, with a remembrance service at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Minot.

Memorials are preferred to First Baptist Church in Minot.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.

Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindra Hoiland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.