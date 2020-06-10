Celebrating the Life of Cindra Hoiland.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, with a remembrance service at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Minot.
Memorials are preferred to First Baptist Church in Minot.
Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
