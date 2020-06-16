Christopher Gerou

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christopher Adam Gerou, 34, Bismarck, died June 11, 2020, in Fargo.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Chris was born March 3, 1986. He attended Bismarck High School and graduated from Beach High School.

Chris was a free spirit. You could usually find him sporting tie-dye and a bandana and almost always outside. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, and frisbee golfing with friends. He was always there to help anyone who needed it, with a smile on his face. In keeping with Chris's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it.

Chris is survived by his parents, Jeff and Cathi Gerou and Nils Njus; his children, Jayda, Evelyn, and Jameson; his brothers, Donald and Karl; his grandmother, Evey Russell; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins; and forever friend, Teri Roll.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin; grandfather, Donald Russell, and grandparents, James and Florence Gerou, and various other relatives.

Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Chris and sign the online guestbook.

