Christopher Andrew Hanson, 45, Fargo, ND, died on November 20, 2022, with his wife by his side after suffering a stroke.

He was born in South Korea and adopted during infancy by Peter and Deborah Hanson. He graduated from Minot High School and joined the Army in 1995. He served as a musician for 4 years in San Antonio, TX. In 1999, he moved to Fargo to attend NDSU and joined the 188th Army Band of the ND National Guard. He worked in hospitality before starting full-time with the 188th Army Band in 2007. In 2015, he took a job at Faith United Methodist Church and stayed part-time in the Guard until military retirement in 2017. On September 2, 2022, he married Sarah Beck.

Christopher was a multi-talented musician. He played in FM Kicks Jazz Band, Big House Band, Helena Handbasket, and countless other groups and freelance projects. He was a cherished member of the Faith United Methodist Church where he influenced all ministries from coordinating worship to directing the youth program.

He served in the military for 22 years. He provided military funeral honors to over 240 veterans, planned hundreds of Army Band performances, and founded Blues in Green band and Military Youth Music Camp. He had a transformative impact on each group with which he worked.

Christopher was the glue that held his friend groups together. He was an avid sports fan, loved watching games with friends, and always had a self-deprecating joke or spot-on impersonation. He could be maddeningly particular, and it was best not to wash his filthy coffee cups. He was undeniably genuine and loyal.

Christopher's joy to be married to Sarah was apparent during their first dance as he tenderly sang her Crazy Love. All agreed they'd never seen Christopher so happy.

Christopher loved (and hugged) fiercely. His servant heart was evident in every aspect of his life - church, military, and civic. He put all his energy into what brought him joy - faith, family, friends, and music. His last act of service was to give life as an organ and tissue donor.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Sarah (Beck) Hanson; mother, Deborah Hanson; sister, Elizabeth Hanson; Godmother, Yvonne Fisher; aunts, Linda Maupin and Betty Tratebas; uncle, Dennis Hanson; father and mother-in-law, Dan (Lorraine) Beck; sister-in-law, Cassie (John) Obarski; brother-in-law, David (Lauren) Beck; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter; Godfather, Jack Fisher; uncles, Bob Fisher, Harold Hanson Jr., David Hanson, and Ron Hanson; grandparents, Harold and Luella Hanson, Roy and Leila Fisher.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to "Christopher Hanson Memorial Fund" at Bell Bank, 2870 52nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104.

Visitation: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, Fargo. Celebration of Life: Monday, November 28, 2022, 6:00 p.m., at NDSU Festival Concert Hall, Fargo, with visitation one hour prior. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website for those unable to attend. Burial: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, ND.