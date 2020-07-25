Cheryl Wingerter

Cheryl Wingerter, 77, formerly of Washburn, died May 28, 2020 at her home in Ridgefield, Wash.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. To view the complete obituary and share memories of Cheryl please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)

