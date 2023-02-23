MANDAN - Cheryl Neff, 77, of Mandan, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital of Bismarck.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7111 Williamson Drive, Bismarck, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the McClusky City Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a recorded service will be made available the following day via website; www.hertzfuneralhomes.com where one may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Cheryl.

Cheryl was born on June 26, 1945 in Redfield, SD, to Henry and Marjorie (Wandell) Minnick. Cheryl was once married to James Taylor and they had two children, a son Neil and a daughter Kelly. Cheryl later married Clyde Neff on May 8, 1999. They lived in Mandan. Cheryl worked at Corwin Motors and Expressway Honda Nissan.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Clyde Neff; son Neil (Korreena) Taylor; daughter, Kelly (Dan) Lesney; three grandaughters, Tabitha (Travis) Talkington, Tausha (Matt) Menaquale, Tawnya (Edward) Taylor-Lietz; three grandsons, Frank, Ben, Rick Lesney; and five great grandchildren, Alexander, Victoria, Christian, Madison Talkington and Sofia Menaquale; brother, John (Peggy) Minnick; brother-in-law, Marlyn (Paulette) Neff; numerous nieces and nephews. Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky, ND.