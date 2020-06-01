Cheryl Kabanuk

Cheryl “Sherry” Marie (Huizenga) Kabanuk, 70, Minot, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at a Minot hospital.
Sherry was born June 10, 1949 to Orrie and Gladys (Sampson) Huizenga in Minot. She attended the rural grade school in Waterford Township, northwest of Minot. She graduated as the salutatorian from Des Lacs High School in 1967.
Sherry enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1971-73, and this is where she began her career as a nurse. She later went back to college and became a registered nurse. She was employed for 25 years at Trinity Medical Center of Minot. She worked on the geriatric floor and loved taking care of her “grandmas and grandpas.” Sherry was so knowledgeable about medical issues and was the entire family's source for advice. She did a wonderful job helping her parents and as caregiver for her mother who had lost her sight due to diabetes.
On Sept. 25, 1992, Sherry married Raymond Kabanuk. They made their home in southeast Minot until Ray's passing in in 2008. Sherry's home was flooded in 2011, so she moved to the family farm with her brother, Leon.
Sherry loved and cherished talking on the phone with her aunts daily, and together they solved most of the world's problems. She was a very talented classical piano player. She loved her niece, nephews and great-nephew and really enjoyed searching high and low for all of the coolest toys for their birthdays and holidays and watching their eyes light up with surprise.
Surviving family includes: brothers, Larry Huizenga, Lee (Jane) Huizenga and Leon Huizenga; nephews, Shawn Huizenga, Devin Huizenga and Alex Huizenga; niece, Sara Huizenga; great-nephew, Emmett Huizenga; aunts, Doris Mittlieder and Helen Mork; uncle, Harry Huizenga; many cousins; and Ray's children and grandchildren.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Kabanuk; infant brother, Loren; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Huizenga.
Public graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot. Pastor Curt Hanson will preside. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, please observe social distancing.
The service will be recorded for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred to Vets4Warriors (www.vets4warriors.com), which is a nonprofit call center for veteran issues and support which Sherry also reached out to.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).
