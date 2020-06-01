Cheryl Kabanuk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cheryl “Sherry” Marie (Huizenga) Kabanuk, 70, Minot, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at a Minot hospital.

Sherry was born June 10, 1949 to Orrie and Gladys (Sampson) Huizenga in Minot. She attended the rural grade school in Waterford Township, northwest of Minot. She graduated as the salutatorian from Des Lacs High School in 1967.

Sherry enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1971-73, and this is where she began her career as a nurse. She later went back to college and became a registered nurse. She was employed for 25 years at Trinity Medical Center of Minot. She worked on the geriatric floor and loved taking care of her “grandmas and grandpas.” Sherry was so knowledgeable about medical issues and was the entire family's source for advice. She did a wonderful job helping her parents and as caregiver for her mother who had lost her sight due to diabetes.

On Sept. 25, 1992, Sherry married Raymond Kabanuk. They made their home in southeast Minot until Ray's passing in in 2008. Sherry's home was flooded in 2011, so she moved to the family farm with her brother, Leon.