BAKERSFIELD, CA - Chauvin Alberta Belile, Jr. or "Junior" as he was known to most of us, passed away June 9, 2022 in Bakersfield, California.

Junior was born to Chauvin and Bernice Belile in Sterling, North Dakota on March 22, 1940, the eighth of twelve children. His stories were never-ending! Stories of working the farm with his family; breaking and then repairing vehicles with his brothers, cousins and lifelong friends; trading horses for cars or cars for horses.

As a youngster, Junior enjoyed farming, mechanics and riding horses, and the older he became, the more he became interested in cars. Junior graduated from Driscoll School in 1958, Salutatorian of his thirteen-member graduating class.

In 1958 he joined the United States Marine Corp. and was eventually stationed in TwentyNine Palms, California. While there, he began visiting his cousin, Luella Schnieder, in Blythe, California and soon met her neighbor, Judyth Ann Barker. Their courtship included many nights of dancing at the A1 and Sams. In 1962, Junior was honorably discharged from the Marine Corp. Judy and he were married on June 14, 1963 and established their home in Blythe. Junior and Judy have two daughters: Kelly, born in 1964 and Connie in 1968.

Junior began working at Union Feedyards and eventually went to work for the Palo Verde Irrigation District. He retired after a 38 year career with the District.

Junior was a member of the Masons and the community of Blythe. He loved his family, his friends, cars and strangers, not necessarily in that order! After retirement, Junior and Judy became reverse-snowbirds and spent their summers at Fox Island, WA with daughter Kelly, her husband Scott and their family and returned to Blythe for the winters.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents: Chauvin and Bernice Belile; siblings: Muriel (Victor) Glatt, Wayne (Sylvia) Belile, Curtis (Dorothy) Belile, and Loudell Belile.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters: Kelly (Scott) Clarke, Connie (Ben) Taft; grandchildren: Chelsea (Aaron) South, Chandler Clarke, Liam, Ethan and Riley Taft; great-granddaughter, Iris South; siblings: Garnet (Clarence) Berg, Donald Belile, Art (Edna) Belile, Jerry (Dorothy) Belile, Leila (Richard) Carlson, Roxy (Richard) LeMieux, Ardeen Brenneise; and numerous nieces; and nephews.

For California friends and family, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary, 633 N. 7th Street, Blythe, CA 92225.

For North Dakota family members, a Celebration of Life will occur at Sterling United Methodist Church, Sterling, ND July 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Blythe Cancer Resource Center, 604 E. Hobsonway, Blythe, CA 92225.