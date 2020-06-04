× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charmaine Jaeger, 91, Hebron, passed away May 26, 2020, at St. Vincent's Care Center, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born on Jan. 1, 1929, to Joseph and Mary (Heer) Kaufman in Bismarck, Charmaine was raised in Hebron and graduated from Hebron High School in 1946. Following her graduation, she attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn. On Oct. 6, 1947, Charmaine married her high school sweetheart Stanley Jaeger, and to this union three children were born. Charmaine and Stan farmed and ranched north of Hebron for 68 years.

Charmaine enjoyed playing cards and was an accomplished bridge and whist player. While living at Edgewood Vista, Charmaine continued to play cards with her friends up to the age of 90. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Royal Neighbors of America.

Truly dedicated to her family, Charmaine created festive gatherings and holidays, spending endless hours cooking and baking. She was known for frying delicious pheasant and making fabulous fudge that no one else could master. Charmaine baked hundreds of buns and caramel rolls. Her field lunches and cattle working meals were second to none, and her hometown bridge club looked forward to her farm sour cream chocolate cake.