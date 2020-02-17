A memorial service for Charlotte Schatz, 66, of New Salem, formerly of Mandan, will be 1:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating.

Charlotte passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem.

Charlotte was born Jan. 23, 1954 in Bismarck, the daughter of Reuben and Luella (Reinhardt) Otto. Growing up she attended Mary Stark (syndicate school), Mandan Junior High and graduated from Mandan High School in 1972. Charlotte was married to Glenn Schatz and their marriage was blessed with three children, Jeremy, Brad and April.

Charlotte has made Elm Crest Manor her home for the last 18 years. She enjoyed music, working puzzles and visiting. The family would like to thank everyone at Elm Crest Manor and Bonnie Leingang for the wonderful care and love they showed Charlotte. She considered them all family.

Charlotte is survived by her mother, Luella A. Otto of Mandan; sons, Jeremy (Jennifer) Schatz of Thornton, Colo., Brad (Kristi) Schatz of Mandan; daughter, April Schatz of Fargo; three grandchildren, 2 great-grandchild; sisters, Judy Burns of Mandan, Connie (Jesse) Navarro of Hutchinson, Kan., Jane (Pete) Moyer of Mandan and Janice Braun of Mandan.