Charlotte Pray

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte Ann (Zins) Pray was the second born of seven children to Edward and Marilyn (Zenker) Zins on Aug. 25, 1970, in Bismarck. She graduated from Williston High School in 1989. She then moved to Washington State and met Brian Pray. They married Oct. 19, 1990, at Machias Community Church (Snohomish, Wash). They enjoyed so many of the same interests. One hardly saw one without the other.

Charlotte was preceded in death by their first born infant son, Scott Michael Pray (1994) and her father, Edward Zins (2008).

She is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Lori and Drew, all of Everett, Wash.; mother, Marilyn Zins, Bismarck; sisters, Rhonda Thornton, Mich.; Joleen Evans, Mont.; Mindy Bray, Tenn.; brothers: Russ, Mike, and Joe Zins, all of North Dakota.

She died of a health complication, mainly diabetes at a hospital in Everett, Wash., on April 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.