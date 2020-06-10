Charlotte Pray

Charlotte Ann (Zins) Pray was the second born of seven children to Edward and Marilyn (Zenker) Zins on Aug. 25, 1970, in Bismarck. She graduated from Williston High School in 1989. She then moved to Washington State and met Brian Pray. They married Oct. 19, 1990, at Machias Community Church (Snohomish, Wash). They enjoyed so many of the same interests. One hardly saw one without the other.
Charlotte was preceded in death by their first born infant son, Scott Michael Pray (1994) and her father, Edward Zins (2008).
She is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Lori and Drew, all of Everett, Wash.; mother, Marilyn Zins, Bismarck; sisters, Rhonda Thornton, Mich.; Joleen Evans, Mont.; Mindy Bray, Tenn.; brothers: Russ, Mike, and Joe Zins, all of North Dakota.
She died of a health complication, mainly diabetes at a hospital in Everett, Wash., on April 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was affectionately called “CHAR" and was loved by everyone, especially children. She's such a kind, gentle soul, was easy to talk with, and was truly a lifelong friend, always such a pleasant person to be around, and wanted the best for others. She was a “Peace-Maker," wanted everyone to get along and enjoy each other. She had a special phone greeting, “Hi Sweetie, how are you doing?” Char was truly the “Sunshine" to our life, so easy to love. She's cherished and missed greatly.
Last summer she returned to Williston to celebrate her 30th high school class reunion with fellow classmates and had so much fun reconnecting with old friends. We are so glad she was able to enjoy this special time together; it was her last visit to North Dakota.
Char worked at Head-Start (over 19 years), serving breakfast and lunches to two separate classrooms. She really enjoyed her job, coworkers, staff and especially the kids. It was the perfect job for her.
