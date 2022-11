SAVAGE, Minnesota - Local Humanitarian and Water Color Artist, Charlotte McLaughlin, 78, died October 28,2022, under hospice care in Savage, Minnesota. Her obituary will be published in the Bismarck Tribune in late April, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held at the Bismarck/Mandan UU Fellowship in early May 2023. Details will be included in her April 2023 obituary.