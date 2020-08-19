Charlotte Kurtz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte "Chuck" Kurtz, 62, of Bismarck, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer, and after five years, she is now free from pain.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Anderson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Chuck was born Dec. 4, 1957, to Roger and Ella (Oberg) Hegre in Rapid City, S.D. She graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1976 and Bismarck State College in 1978. She worked at Gold Seal from 1979-1987 and Workforce Safety and Insurance from 1987 until she retired in April 2020.

Chuck met the love of her life, Jeff, in the spring of 1979. They were married May 24, 1980, in Timber Lake, S.D. The pride of her life was raising their beloved daughters: Amber, Amy and Sara. Their family expanded with the addition of her son-in-law, Scott and her grand-dogs: Brutus, Rascal and Tucker.