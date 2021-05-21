Charlotte Jessen, age 87, died April 21, 2021, just right months after the death of her husband of 68 years, Doug Jessen. Cremation has taken place, and there will be a memorial service when family is able to attend.

Charlotte was born at home, near Sebeka, Minnesota, on Jan. 27, 1934 to Effie (Pudas) and L.C. “Chuck” Stephenson. She and her four siblings attended Sebeka public schools. The summer before Charlotte's junior year in high school, handsome twin senior boys -- Doug and Don Jessen -- moved to Sebeka from Jamestown, North Dakota. Charlotte later recalled, “The very first time I met Doug, I knew that he was the man I wanted to marry.”

Charlotte and Doug were married Aug. 24, 1952, at Sebeka, Minnesota. By 1954, they had moved to Bismarck. Their family grew to include four children and three grandchildren. Charlotte and Doug's friendly and outgoing natures led to a large circle of lifelong friends. They became good friends with many of their children's and grandchildren's friends as well.