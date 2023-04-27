BISMARCK - Charles Taplin, 89, Bismarck, died on April 23, 2023.

Interment will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 3 the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Charles was born November 6, 1934 in Wilton North Dakota to Lillian and Richard Taplin. Charles was one of six children, four brothers and one sister. He went to elementary school and three years of high school in Bismarck...after which he moved, along with his family to Long Beach, California.

Charles joined the army on Nov. 16, 1954 and served for two years in the 265 Field Artillery Battalion at Camp Baumholder, Germany. Upon discharge, Charles returned to Long Beach Calif. where he was employed in the Long Beach Naval Shipyard for 29 years. While at the shipyard he received several monetary awards as well as several letters of accommodation for his exceptional work ethics.

Charles retired from the shipyard in December of 1994 at which time he moved back to Bismarck, where he resided until his passing. He enjoyed traveling and photography, was a member of House of Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck, and also, a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1326.

Charles is survived by one brother, Lee (Dianna) Taplin, Florence, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillian Taplin; three brothers, Donavon, Richard, and Douglas Taplin and his sister, Loretta Chambers.

