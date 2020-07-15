Charles Reimers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles “Chuck” R. Reimers, 85, Eden Prairie, Minn., passed away from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on June 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.

Chuck was born Sept. 19, 1934, to Carl and Margaret (Finneman) Reimers in Falkirk. He attended schools in the Washburn area and graduated from Washburn High School in May 1952. He entered the Air Force in October 1952 and was on active duty until October 1956. He was also in the active, and inactive, reserve and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1960. He worked as a mechanic for Oliver Corporation until 1965 when he started college at Bismarck State College, graduating in 1967. In 1967 he started college at the University of North Dakota and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1969.