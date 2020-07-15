Charles Reimers

Charles “Chuck” R. Reimers, 85, Eden Prairie, Minn., passed away from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma on June 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.
Chuck was born Sept. 19, 1934, to Carl and Margaret (Finneman) Reimers in Falkirk. He attended schools in the Washburn area and graduated from Washburn High School in May 1952. He entered the Air Force in October 1952 and was on active duty until October 1956. He was also in the active, and inactive, reserve and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1960. He worked as a mechanic for Oliver Corporation until 1965 when he started college at Bismarck State College, graduating in 1967. In 1967 he started college at the University of North Dakota and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1969.
He married Faye Neil in Ellendale Dec. 29, 1967. In 1969 the couple moved to Bloomington, Minn., where he worked for Control Data Corporation. Their daughter Michelle was born in April 1970. They moved to Bismarck in July 1971, and Chuck worked as an auditor for the North Dakota State Highway Department. He was appointed Controller and Chief Auditor and went on to serve the department for 26 years before retiring in 1997. Chuck was a longtime member of the Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge 1199 and the American Legion. He and Faye moved to Detroit Lakes, Minn., in 2002 to enjoy their retirement, and then on to Eden Prairie, Minn., in 2013 to be closer to Michelle and her family. Faye and Chuck wintered in Mesa, Ariz., for the past 15 years.
Throughout his life, Chuck was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved camping, boating and gardening – always striving for the perfectly groomed lawn (to which his neighbors can attest!). Chuck thoroughly enjoyed anything to do with Oliver tractors, including collecting toy tractors, attending threshing events, and even fully restoring his own Oliver tractor. Chuck had a very special talent of being able to build or fix nearly anything, and enjoyed sharing these talents with his son-in-law, Mark. When he wasn't outside, Chuck enjoyed reading, doing his daily crossword puzzles, and baking special treats for his family (famous for his “Papa's Applesauce!”). He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially when it involved supporting his grandsons at their many activities.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Faye; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Anderson, Eden Prairie, Minn.; two grandsons, Carter and Brock; brother, David (Kathy) Reimers, Bremerton, Wash.; sister, Marilyn Reimers, Wahpeton; bonus daughter, Kris (Kent) Hanson, Hot Springs, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Neil; parents; and several brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (cancer charity) or the Gary Sinise Foundation (veterans' charity).
