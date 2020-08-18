Charles Madche

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Jacob Madche, 58, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Following the burial, a time of fellowship will be held at Sertoma Shelter #6, Bismarck.

Charles was born Dec. 17, 1961, to Rudolph and Lois (Kost) Madche. He was the second of eight children. Charles joined the U.S. Army after he graduated from high school in 1981. He served in Germany for three years. He then came home and enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served until 2005.

Charles met Shirley Williams at his sister's house in Bismarck. They were married May 21, 1988. Charles loved being active and worked many jobs. His main job was as a bus driver for Bismarck Public Schools. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 but continued working until September 2005.