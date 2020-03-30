Charles Kye Jensen died unexpectedly March 26, 2020, at his home in Bismarck while battling stage IV colon cancer diagnosed over one year ago.
Charles was born March 19, 1964, on his maternal grandfather's birthday, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, to Sharon Hansen Jensen and Dwane Jensen. He was the third of three children.
He attended Grimsrud Elementary School, Hughes Junior High School, and graduated from Century High School in 1982. He then attended one semester at Dickinson State University. Charles was known as “Kye” throughout his childhood, switching to “Chuck” in high school, and then deciding as an adult that he preferred “Charles.”
Charles was an avid reader during his school years and beyond. While in junior high school he became interested in motocross racing and acquired several trophies before moving on from this phase. He always had an ear for verse and enjoyed singing his original songs while strumming his guitar. This was only done privately for select individuals, however. He loved music all of his life, and it was a great comfort and companion to him. He also enjoyed pencil-sketching people's heads and produced these quickly, effortlessly, and cleverly.
Charles was a kind, caring and sensitive individual who accepted and dealt with the many challenges life sent his way with courage, bravery and no complaints.
The family wishes to thank West Central Human Service Center and Pride, Inc. for the many years of caring involvement with Charles. Our gratitude to Dr. Peter Kurniali, oncologist, and his team at Sanford Medical Center for their compassionate care during Charles' cancer-treatment journey. Thanks also to Core Health Strategies' Dr. Link and Dr. Hyland and their staff. We all fought the good fight until God decided on an alternative ending.
Charles is survived by his mother Sharon Jensen and his special surrogate stepfather Robert Pollock of Bismarck, his father Dwane Jensen (Della) of Mandan; his brother Eric Jensen and his sister Dawn Jensen both of Bismarck; one uncle, Al Jensen of Watertown, S.D.; many cousins; and his good friend of over 30 years, Dale Swenson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Lillian Hansen and Alfred and Blanche Jensen; one uncle, Lyle Hansen, and three aunts, June Jensen Imhoff, Elaine Hansen Ahlemeier, and Zona Jensen Schilz.
A private service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home, Bismarck, on Tuesday, March 31, with burial at Fairview Cemetery.
Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of Charles and sign the online guestbook.
