Charles Kye Jensen died unexpectedly March 26, 2020, at his home in Bismarck while battling stage IV colon cancer diagnosed over one year ago.

Charles was born March 19, 1964, on his maternal grandfather's birthday, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, to Sharon Hansen Jensen and Dwane Jensen. He was the third of three children.

He attended Grimsrud Elementary School, Hughes Junior High School, and graduated from Century High School in 1982. He then attended one semester at Dickinson State University. Charles was known as “Kye” throughout his childhood, switching to “Chuck” in high school, and then deciding as an adult that he preferred “Charles.”

Charles was an avid reader during his school years and beyond. While in junior high school he became interested in motocross racing and acquired several trophies before moving on from this phase. He always had an ear for verse and enjoyed singing his original songs while strumming his guitar. This was only done privately for select individuals, however. He loved music all of his life, and it was a great comfort and companion to him. He also enjoyed pencil-sketching people's heads and produced these quickly, effortlessly, and cleverly.

