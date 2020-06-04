Charles Kapsner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles F. Kapsner was born March 9, 1921, in Mantador. He died on May 31, 2020, in Edgewood Village, Bismarck, slightly short of his unstated goal. His death was due to old age, to the great surprise of those who knew him. And he knew a lot of people. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

At an early age his family moved to Larchwood, Iowa. He spent his freshman year of high school at St. John's University prep school, then rejoined his family in Mandan, where he graduated from high school in 1939. After his sophomore year of high school, during the Great Depression, he, along with other teenagers, jumped a freight train to Seattle, stopping in “hobo camps” along the way. Most returned to Mandan from Seattle the way they got there. Charles and a friend continued riding the trains south through Oregon, California, Nevada, and Utah, eventually ending at his grandmother's house in Larchwood.