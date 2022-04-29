Charles Henry Gierke

FALCON HEIGHTS, MN - Charles (Chuck) Henry Gierke, passed away on April 9, 2022, at his home in Falcon Heights, at the age of 77, from complications of multiple myeloma, with his wife, Cathy, at his side.

Chuck was born on February 4, 1945 in Bismarck, ND, to Christine and Henry (Hank) Gierke. Chuck's father passed away when he was only 11. This early loss probably explains his self-reliance, independence, and work ethic. In junior high and high school, he participated in sports as an athlete and as an equipment manager.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and survived by his wife, Cathy Lee; his daughter, Abbey; his son, Charlie; grandsons: Max, Hank and Sam; and granddaughters: Grace and Madison.

After graduating from Bismarck High School, Chuck attended Bismarck Junior College where he obtained an associate degree. He then transferred to the University of North Dakota graduating in 1967 with a BS in mathematics. Throughout high school and college Chuck held a variety of jobs including stints at men's clothiers where he started his colorful, unforgettable collection of ties, sweaters, and team jerseys appropriate for every occasion, even his own wedding.

After graduating from UND Chuck returned to Bismarck and began his career working at Provident Life Insurance Company. During this period in Bismarck, he married Bonnie Bement, the mother of his two children, Abbey and Charlie. After several years in Bismarck, Chuck moved to Stillwater MN and was employed in the Twin Cities' expanding computer industry where he worked for over 40-years for major companies, 3M, Univac, Unisys, Veritas, and finally retiring from Symantec Corporation in 2007.

Chuck had many interests and enthusiasms ranging from the Twins and Vikings, local history, Native American traditions and history, to travel in the US and abroad. Foremost was his enthusiasm for sports of all kinds from neighborhood broom ball, tennis and soccer, to a remarkable career as Minnesota's oldest snowboarder, and, finally, mastery of windsurfing on area lakes, as well as Lake Garda in Italy, and Lake Arenal in Costa Rica, which he enjoyed until declining health limited his endurance and balance.

He recognized that his enjoyment came with an obligation, generously passing his enthusiasm on to upcoming generations, as a coach of grade school and junior high soccer and softball teams.

He loved being a father and grandfather and was proud of the accomplishments of his son, Charlie, and his daughter, Abbey; but most of all the achievements in school and in athletics of his grandsons and granddaughters. He will be remembered for his quiet, dry, sense of humor, his pleasure in the company of friends, and his enjoyment of life.

His body was donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School for the advancement of medical education and research.

A memorial service is planned for May 28, at the White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church. His remains will be cremated and scattered over the graves of his parents in Bismarck. Memorials to Sitting Bull College in Ft Yates, ND; or your favorite charity.