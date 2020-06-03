Charles Degenstein

Charles Geri Degenstein, 64, Washburn, passed away May 31, 2020 at his residence. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Charles Geri was born Nov. 17, 1955 to Lloyd and Helen (Streifel) Degenstein in Minot. He lived his early years and attended grade school in Drake. He graduated from Harvey High School in 1974. During his senior year, he and two classmates enlisted in the U.S. Navy on the so called, “Buddy Plan,” for a four year tour of duty. His basic training was at San Diego and Great Lakes Naval Training Stations. His height gave him the privilege to be selected for the Naval Flag Team. After basic training he was assigned to the USS Long Beach and stationed in San Diego.
After his discharge, he returned to Harvey and was employed by the Canadian Pacific (Soo Line). To start with he was a traveling agent, where he did relief work at various depots. Later he was stationed at Hankinson, Harvey, and Portal. It was there that he met the love of his life, Jodi Ellis. They were happily married for 10 years until Jodi lost her battle to cancer. Shortly after in 2014, Charles retired and moved to Washburn.
Sir Charles was a fun loving gentleman with a heart of gold. He had a hug and a smile for everyone. It was his magnetic personality that made everyone his friend. His pastime hobbies involved casino runs, Words with Friends, Farmville, NASCAR and the Miami Dolphins.
He was a member of the Railroad Retirement Association, Washburn American Legion, Harvey Eagles, Harvey Knights of Columbus, and the Mantador VFW.
Charles is survived by his mother, Helen, Harvey; brother Brady (Neda), Washburn; many aunts and uncles, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jodi, father Lloyd, paternal grandparents Charles and Mary Degenstein, and maternal grandparents Paul and Margaret Streifel.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)
