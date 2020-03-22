Charles Brusich

Charles “Chuck” James Brusich, 73, Bismarck, passed away on March 17, 2020 after an almost two-year battle with cancer.

Charles was born on June 28, 1946 in Dickinson to James and Cecelia (Schwartzbauer) Brusich and grew up in New England. He attended elementary and high school at St. Mary's in New England.

Chuck married Marcella Zastoupil and together they had three children – Debra, Jeanette and Leon.

He was a mechanic and autobody man his whole life. He painted his first motorcycle at the age of 13 on the farm and painted his first car at the age of 17. He carried the reputation as one of the best body repairmen in Dickinson and Bismarck. He taught himself how to play the piano, accordion and guitar. Chuck passed on his love of music to his family.

Chuck's hobbies were attending storage unit auctions, antiques, cars and car shows, and learning how different things worked – most times making them better than they originally were. He had a quiet intelligence that people respected and tapped into when they needed advice. That was one of the many ways he helped his family and friends. The friends he made along the way were his friends for life.